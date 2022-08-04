Eagle eye on Telangana: CM KCR to inaugurate Integrated Command Control Centre today

Hyderabad: Hyderabad city is all set to have a police system which would be on par with the USA and Germany.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday will inaugurate India's advanced state-of-the-art Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC). The centre will be connected to about 9.22 lakh CCTV cameras installed across Telangana and at any given point of time, they will be able to monitor and check about one lakh cameras.

The command centre will also have a war-room which will have the state-of-the-art equipment and technology teams for necessary back-end operations and support to the field staff. In addition, it will have a Disaster and Crisis Management Centre housing all related government departments like GHMC, Fire, Electricity and Water works.

The police will be able to make the best use of artificial intelligence, data analytics and social media units along with other technology-driven initiatives introduced by the State Police. This will make it much easier for the police to track and crack any kind of crime, including cyber crime and terror activities.

The five-towered command centre is coming with a cost of over Rs 500 crore. This was among one of the first major administrative decisions taken by the Chief Minister. In 2015, KCR decided to have a state-of-the-art command control system.

Police officials said that the state-level surveillance, which has access to every camera in Telangana, is located in Tower B. The She Teams, Hawk Eye assistance, and the traffic command centre will also be housed in the tower. Tower C has a multi-agency room and an auditorium. Tower D houses other departments and data centres. "The new facility will assist the police wing to connect the operations of several units under one roof and function as a state-level multi-agency technological fusion centre," said DGP Mahender Reddy.