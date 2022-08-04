TRS girds up to give big push to devpt works in Munugode

Hyderabad: The ruling TRS party will look to push for development programmes in the soon- to- be- held Munugode Assembly by-poll, especially after the resignation of Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy because this will be probably last by-election before the Assembly polls in the State. The party does not want to leave any opportunity to show its supremacy.

Reddy had announced his resignation from Congress party; soon he would be submitting resignation to the Assembly Speaker. According to the party sources, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is likely to go in for many development works in the constituency in the run-up to the by-poll. The party leaders recall how KCR had taken decisions, like Dalit Bandhu, during the intensely fought Huzurabad by-election. The CM had said that TRS was a political party and not a 'monastic monastery';it would definitely want to take the advantage in the election.

Party sources said the CM is likely to announce more sops in the constituency to attract voters. The government had already announced making Gattuppal a mandal in Nalgonda district. People of the villages under the mandal were pressing the demand for a long time. Party leaders feel the announcement of the mandal would attract votes from seven-eight villages in Gattuppal. The government will speed up the double bedroom houses in the constituency and is likely to make them available before the model code of conduct comes into force.

The pink party will like to win the election to show its supremacy in the State. It had faced defeats in a couple of by-polls and won a few.

Winning an election at this juncture will help in showing a upper hand on others in the State. Party leaders said the CM may take a call on attending a public meeting before the notification for the by- election comes. A senior leader of the party said that a majority of issues of mandals, like drinking water, irrigation water and others. would be solved once the CM attends a meeting in the constituency. This would help the party win the by-poll.