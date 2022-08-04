Enrolments significantly up in government schools in State

Hyderabad: The enrolment of school children has increased in government schools in Telangana thanks to the government's ambitious project of 'Mana Vooru Mana Badi/Basti- Mana Badi' which is aimed at providing infrastructure facilities in all 26,065 government schools with an amount of Rs 7,289 crore in the State in three years.

The government programme will benefit 19,84,167 students of government and local body schools across the State. Through this programme, toilets with water facility, electrification, drinking water supply, adequate furniture for students/teachers/staff, painting of the entire school, major repairs, green chalk boards, protective walls, kitchen sheds, new class rooms in place of dilapidated rooms, dining facility in the high school halls, digital education would be arranged. Infrastructural facilities will be provided in government and local body schools in three years.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao launched the programme on March 8 in Wanaparthy district. In the first phase, works have been started in 9,123 schools. For this, about Rs 3,497.62 crore will be spent in the first phase. All the works will be implemented by the school management committees. The responsibility of sanctioning works in the selected school has been handed over to the district collectors.

According to officials, four schools were developed and made models as part of Mana Vooru/Basti -Mana Badi Pilot Project with Rs 3.57 crore. They include ZPHS, Jillelaguda, Balapur mandal, Ranga Reddy district, ZPHS, Shivarampalli of Rajendranagar mandal in the district, Mahabubia (girls) Model High School, Hyderabad, and Alia Model School, Gunfoundry, Hyderabad district. The schools have been designed with modern facilities, attractive wall paintings. As many as 9,123 schools across the State, including 5,399 primary, 1,009 upper primary and 2,715 high schools, have been selected by lottery.

Officials of the Engineering department prepared proposals with estimates related to 12 items. With the administrative approval from the collectors, works were started in some districts.