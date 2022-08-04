Weather update: Telangana likely to witness rains for next three weeks

Heavy rains are falling across the state due to active movement of south-west monsoons, low pressure, and surface circulation. The weather department said that this situation is likely to continue for another three weeks and predicted rain till the 25th It has been said that there will be widespread rains for the next three weeks across the state. Heavy to very heavy rains are likely to occur in some places.



Heavy rains have been recorded throughout the last month at many places across the state. Two-thirds of the entire southwest season's rainfall was reported in a single month.

Along with brooks and bends, Krishna and Godavari main rivers and sub-rivers also continue to flow. If heavy rains occur again in such conditions, there is a possibility of causing problems in people's lives due to floods, said the Meteorological Department.

Therefore, the government administration has advised taking appropriate measures depending on the intensity of rains.