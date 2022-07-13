Torrential rains drown Nizamabad district

Nizamabad: Heavy rains and flash floods claimed in Nizamabad & Kamareddy district many tank bund breaches on Wednesday with many houses and villages submerged, power supply suspended, standing crops and infrastructure damaged and many remote areas cut off from the rest of the world after the dilapidated roads were either submerged or destroyed.



Nizamabad district's Armoor mandal received the highest rainfall of 85.5 mm from 8:30am to 4 pm on Wednesday.

Kamareddy District Collector Jitesh V Patil said that crops in 4,000 acres of Kamareddy district were submerged in rain water. Agriculture officer Santosh, AEO Saroja said that 2,500 acres of soya bean and 2,000 acres of paddy were damaged due to continuous rain in Pegadapalli and Hangarga villages of Bodhan mandal in Nizamabad district.

The Collector Patil said that 180 houses collapsed in Kamareddy district. He said that most of them are partially collapsed. The Collector said that the details of those whose houses collapsed are being collected by the revenue staff in the villages. Due to floods in the district, 9 roads have been closed with barricades to control vehicular traffic. In Kamareddy district, 96 houses partially collapsed and 5 houses completely collapsed in Bansuwada Revenu division due to rains for the last week. In Bansuwada Revenue Division, homeless families are being rehabilitated in schools and village panchayat buildings.

On the other hand, Nizamabad city is completely inundated this year as never before. Vinayakanagar, Bypass Road, New Collectorate, Dineshwar, Manik Bandar X Road, Arsapalli, and Bodhan Road streets were turned into rivers. Collector Narayana Reddy visited the flooded areas in Nizamabad city. He ordered to divert the motorists to prevent accidents. Nizamabad Collector Narayana Reddy suggested that those living in old houses and dilapidated residential houses should immediately move out of them and get resettled in nearby schools and community buildings.

A check dam built on Peddavagu in Pacchalanadu village of Velpur mandal has been breached. Jakranpalli Mandal Padukal tank was broken and floodwater was entering the houses of the village. Sattarukunta pond embankment breached in Nandipet mandal Marampalli. Another tank in the village is also full and the villagers are worried as water is coming into the houses.

The traffic of vehicles from Nizamabad district to Maharashtra through the Manjira river bridge has been completely stopped. The officials have set up barricades. The people of Manjira region are facing difficulties to come to Bhodan.

The road between Alur -Velmal was destroyed in Armoor Assembly constituency. Vehicular traffic was stopped as the Velmal tank brimmed and water came on the road. Mopal mandal Mudakpalli village tank bund was destroyed, the flood water coming into the village completely inundated the houses. The officials evacuated the people from the houses and moved them to a safer areas. The inflow into Sriramsagar project is 406425cs. Project officials raised 34 gates and released 4,11,000 cusecs of water into the river through them.