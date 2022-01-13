Torso of man found in Hyderabad after discovering severed head in Nalgonda

Torso of a man whose severed head was found at the foot of the idol was discovered by the police on a terrace of a building at Turkajamyal of Rangareddy district. It is known that the severed head of the was found at the foot of the idol of Virat Nagar in Chintalapalli mandal of Nalgonda district.

The police who formed into eight special teams discovered the torso of the man today in Rangareddy district.

Nalgonda SP Rema Rajeshwari who inspected the temple in Nalgonda where the head was found inquired the investigation process with CCS DSP Mogulaiah and directed them to examine all the CCTV footages on Hyderabad-Sagar road with 80 km radius. The police also inquired the people of colony in Turkayamjal where Jaihind was residing before being killed.

The police who found the severed head two days ago shared the picture on social media and identified him as Jahind Naik, a native of Sunyapahad of Palakaveedu mandal of Suryapet district.