TOSS 10th & Inter Exams 2025: Schedule from Sept 22–29, Fee Payment Dates Announced

The Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) will conduct the Tenth and Intermediate Public Examinations from September 22 to 29, according to a statement by TOSS Director P.V. Srihari.

Candidates who wish to appear for these exams can pay the examination fee through the official website www.telanganaopenschool.org, or at TG Online / Mee Seva Kendras.

The fee can be paid without any late fee from July 28 to August 5.

A late fee of ₹25 per subject will be charged for payments made up to August 10.

After that, a late fee of ₹50 per subject will apply.

The exam schedule will be released soon. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates.