TOSS 10th & Inter Exams 2025: Schedule from Sept 22–29, Fee Payment Dates Announced

Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) will conduct the Class 10 and Intermediate Public Examinations from September 22 to 29, 2025.

The Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) will conduct the Tenth and Intermediate Public Examinations from September 22 to 29, according to a statement by TOSS Director P.V. Srihari.

Candidates who wish to appear for these exams can pay the examination fee through the official website www.telanganaopenschool.org, or at TG Online / Mee Seva Kendras.

The fee can be paid without any late fee from July 28 to August 5.

A late fee of ₹25 per subject will be charged for payments made up to August 10.

After that, a late fee of ₹50 per subject will apply.

The exam schedule will be released soon. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates.

