Touch A Life Foundation Conducts Education Camp to Educate Underprivileged Girls at Oxford Grammar School, Himayatnagar.

Hyderabad : Touch A Life Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering underprivileged girls through education, successfully conducted an Education Camp at Oxford Grammar School, Himayatnagar.

The program was graced by Chief Guest Mr. Vedakumar Manikonda, Patron-in-Chief of Oxford Grammar High School, and Guest of Honor Brigadier Inder Sethi, who delivered inspiring speeches to the young attendees.

In his powerful address, Mr. Vedakumar motivated the girls, emphasizing that they should never feel inferior and should recognize their potential as individuals. He encouraged them to make their parents proud through hard work and dedication, sharing the success stories of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam and Dhirubhai Ambani, both of whom started from humble beginnings and achieved great heights in their respective fields. He urged the girls to seize the opportunities provided by Touch A Life Foundation for guidance and support in shaping their future.

Brigadier Inder Sethi also delivered an uplifting speech, inspiring the students to strive for excellence and believe in their abilities.

Founded in 2014 by Rina Hindocha and Vibhuti Jain Touch A Life Foundation has been relentlessly working for over a decade to educate and uplift underprivileged girls in Hyderabad. The foundation goes beyond scholarships by offering career counseling, skill development programs, leadership training, and school workshops, ensuring a comprehensive support system for young girls to thrive.

This year’s Education Camp saw the participation of more than 300 underprivileged girls, who received valuable insights on education and career opportunities. Additionally, 50+ volunteers from renowned educational institutions across Hyderabad contributed to making the event a success.

Through initiatives like the Viriya Scholarship Program, Touch A Life Foundation has transformed the lives of many bright young girls, helping them break barriers and pursue higher education.

This Education Camp was another step in empowering young minds, fostering self-confidence, and equipping them with the tools to create a brighter future.

The services of Manikonda Suresh Kumar, who played A Key Role in gathering the People, who are desperately in need of Financial Assistance in Education are laudable.

Mr. Mr. Sandeboina Abhishek Yadav, Mr.Sarfaraz, Mr.Nandu, Mr.Chandresh, Mr.Sai Chaitanya also took part in the noble cause.

RINA

Touch A Life Foundation

Mob: 9393534373



















