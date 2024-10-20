Tough competition likely in Graduate MLC polls

Karimnagar : The upcoming Graduate MLC elections in the joint districts of Karimnagar, Adilabad, Nizamabad, and Medak have triggered intense competition, with much of the political heat being felt in Karimnagar district. The number of aspirants from the ruling Congress party is steadily rising, and campaigns have already kicked off.

T Jeevan Reddy, the sitting MLC, hails from the joint Karimnagar district. Ten prominent candidates from the district are actively campaigning and vying for the seat. As soon as the voter registration process began, these candidates launched aggressive campaigns.

The voter registration process is proving to be an expensive undertaking, with candidates mobilizing hundreds of volunteers to register thousands of voters in the four joint districts. In the 2019 elections, 1,96,321 voters were registered across 15 districts in the constituency. Now, it is anticipated that the voter base could more than double.



Notable contenders from the Karimnagar district include Dr V Narender Reddy, head of Alphores Educational Institutions; Prasanna Harikrishna, Assistant Professor at Gajwel College; Polsani Sugunakar Rao, former National General Secretary of BJP Kisan Morcha; Yadagiri Shekhar Rao, former TRSMA State President; Dr BN Rao, former IMA State President; Mushtaq Ali, head of Laksh Educational Institutions; and Sardar Ravinder Singh, former mayor of Karimnagar. Additionally, Anantha Reddy, Chairman of Manair Educational Institutions, has also shown interest in contesting.



These candidates have been conducting a vigorous voter registration drive over the past two months, touring all 15 districts. They are reaching out to key groups such as lawyers, doctors, lecturers, teachers, and professional associations, holding meetings to encourage voter registration and gather support.



With the voter registration process continuing until the end of November, more candidates are expected to emerge.



Notably, Ravinder Singh, Dr Rao, and Shekhar Rao are expected to contest with BRS backing, while Dr Narender Reddy is backed by Congress.



Polsani Sugunakar Rao and Gujjula Ramakrishna Reddy are seeking BJP support. Interestingly, many of the candidates are willing to contest as independents while still seeking party backing. Harikrishna Goud, a close associate of Choppadandi MLA Medipalli Satyam, is also seeking Congress support.

Among the candidates, some have strong political backgrounds, while others, like those running educational institutions, have educated thousands and maintain vast networks.

During the last election, Congress-backed T Jeevan Reddy secured 56,698 votes, while BRS-backed Chandrasekhar Goud got 17,268 votes. Sugunakar Rao secured 15,077 votes, and Rani Rudrama of the Nava Telangana Party received 5,192 votes.