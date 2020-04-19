Tough decisions on Telangana cabinet agenda today

Hyderabad: The State Government, which striving hard to spur the economic activity as per the guidelines of the Centre and in screening Rohingyas for Covid-19, has deliberated some of the issues during a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday.

The Centre had asked all the State Governments to screen Rohingyas in their respective States. Many of them are suspected to have attended the Markaz. Most of them belong to Mynmar and have huge families.

The issue before the government is to identify those who attended the Delhi event and screen them. Many of them are said to be missing from their houses and there is no information about their movements.

Though government has been appealing to them to come forward and get themselves screened, the response has been cold so far.

This issue is likely to come up before the State Cabinet meeting to be held on Sunday. The government is likely to take some crucial decisions regarding identifying the Delhi-returned Rohingyas and subject them to quarantine.

The Chief Minister, who reviewed the situation arising out of coronavirus with officials and some important ministers on Saturday, discussed on the possible scenario that may arise if the government relaxes the lockdown guidelines as suggested by the Centre to enable restoration of agriculture operations, restricted movement of trucks among other relaxations.

However, it is learnt that the government wants to be doubly sure that the relaxation does not lead to any escalation in the number of cases.

Another issue that was discussed at length on Saturday was about the poor revenue generation and the financial crisis the government was facing.

What has piqued the Government was that the Centre did not pay much heed to the suggestions given by the Chief Minister during the recent video conference.

What is worrying the government is that it will have to meet the huge pay bill for its employees soon. Even if it borrows from banks it will have to repay with interest as the Centre did not agree for six months moratorium requested by the State Government. This would put additional burden on the exchequer.

The Chief Minister is also said to have reviewed the options available to the government to overcome the financial resources.

All these issues would be further discussed at length at the cabinet meeting.

This meeting assumes importance as the Chief Minister is likely to make some announcements on the measures to be taken to overcome the post corona problems.