Toxic fevers increases in Ieeja

The toxic fevers like Malaria, Dengue, Typhoid are drastically increased in Ieeja Municipality.

Due to lack of rain conditions ,the suffering of mosquitoes are extremely increased as urban people get infected with toxic fevers and hospitalised.

Many people rushed to hospitals in Kurnool and othe metro cities for better treatment.Poor people depends on the government hospitals.

The people who have suffered from toxic fevers alleged that the municipal officials are in deep sleep and ,they did not take appropriate measures to eradicate mosquitoes.They did not care about the sanitation, spraying of insecticides and fogging.

Even the Hans India correspondent took the matter to the municipal sanitary inspector Lakshman,and manager T Rajesh Kumar,and even the municipal chairman but there was no use.

Hence the people of Ieeja Municipality are requesting the collector to take appropriate action on the irresponsible officials and save the town people from the various toxic fevers.