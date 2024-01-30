TPCC bats for Sonia Gandhi for Rajya Sabha

Hyderabad: The Telangana Congress party wants to give a gift to Sonia Gandhi who was responsible for the creation of Telangana state. The state party is seriously considering the possibility of sending Sonia Gandhi to Rajya Sabha from Telangana.

The party on its own can win two seats but with the possibility of cross voting, it wants to bag the third seat as well. The party can nominate two of its candidates from Telangana and for the third seat they can nominate someone else from outside the state. But if the TPCC does that the opposition parties including BJP and BRS would allege that Congress was anti Telangana Party.

Hence the TPCC wants that they should field Sonia Gandhi for the third seat in case she agrees and if she decides not to contest for Lok Sabha. No opposition party would be able to criticise the Congress party since it was Sonia Gandhi who took the crucial decision to bifurcate Andhra Pradesh and create separate Telangana State.

The party leadership feels that Sonia Gandhi in view of her age and health condition may not contest Lok Sabha elections this time and hence the best gift to her would be to send her to Rajya Sabha.

The state leadership is said to be in consultation with the party high command regarding this issue.