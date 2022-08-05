TPCC calls for protests against both Central & Telangana govts policies

Hyderabad: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has decided to hold a protest march on Friday against various policies of both the Central and State governments.

The TPCC is organising the protest based on a call given by the All India Congress Comittee (AICC) on the issues of severe economic recession in the country, in essential commodities, fuel, gas price hike, GST hike, unemployment, and floods in the State among other issues.

The protest will be held at Indira Park's Dharna Chowk from 10:00 AM. Congress members and general public have been asked to gather in large numbers. In his appeal to the public, TPCC working president in-charge Mahesh Kumar Goud has urged the party members to hold protests across all districts of Telangana.

The protests aims at condemning the aforementioned policies of the Central and State government. It is to be noted the Congress party is holding a nation-wide protest against inflation and unemployment among other prominent issues.