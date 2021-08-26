TPCC chief challenges KCR, ready to rub nose to ground

Gajwel: The TPCC president A Revanth Reddy challenged Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to prove at least one promise made to people of his adopted villages has been fulfilled. If the CM presents a report on fulfilment of promises, He would rub his nose to ground, the Congress leader said.

Winding up his two-day 'Dalit Girijan Dandora' at Muduchintapally village, which was adopted by the CM for comprehensive development, Revanth lambasted the State government for its failure in implementing the promises made to people of adopted villages in the State.

"Every year KCR announced adopting one village and the development was zero. KCR is fearing defeat. That is the reason the TRS chief was avoiding holding press conferences. After winding up the State executive, KCR left for Pragati Bhavan from TRS head office without briefing the press."

The Congress leader said that the party was demanding implementation of 'Dalit Bandhu' across the State. The government was implementing the scheme on a pilot basis in by-poll bound Huzurabad only to lure voters. The CM cheated Hyderabad people by not depositing Rs 10,000 flood relief at the time of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, he alleged.

Revanth also came down heavily on Labour Minister CH Malla Reddy alleging he grabbed lands of poor farmers in Medchal district and amassed crores worth properties.