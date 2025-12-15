TPCC chief on cloud nine over win of Cong-backed candidates

Hyderabad: Expressinghappiness over the results of the second phase of Sarpanch elections, the TPCC Chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud said that these results have signalled a clear change in Telangana's rural politics. In a statement issued on Sunday, the TPCC Chief said that the resounding victory of Congress-backed candidates in the majority of Sarpanch elections across the state reflects the confidence rural voters have placed in the government's administration.

Delighted over the results, Mahesh Kumar Goud commented that the people's verdict is a testament to the performance of the Congress government. He stated that the Congress party took the Panchayat elections very seriously. He clarified that the main reason for this victory was the coordinated campaign strategy, involving ministers, MPs, MLAs, and local leaders on a single platform, which was implemented down to the village level.

The TPCC chief opined that this verdict, which reflects the aspirations of the people, has once again proven the satisfaction of the rural population with the Congress government's administration. He specifically mentioned that the people's governance, welfare, and development schemes implemented over the past two years under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, and the way they are directly reaching the people, are clearly reflected in these election results.

He said that the administration, which has coordinated both public welfare and development, has instilled confidence in the people. He analysed that the government's sincerity in identifying and resolving village-level problems promptly has worked in favour of the Congress party. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and the ministers personally visiting the ground level and taking decisions have further increased the confidence of rural voters in the Congress party, he said.

The TPCC Chief said that the method of directly meeting the people and working towards solving their problems is strengthening the party's base. He said that the people have endorsed the slogan of "welfare, social justice, and development," and the resounding victory of Congress candidates in the Sarpanch elections is a clear reflection of this. He opined that the large-scale support for Congress from minorities, Dalits, tribals, women, farmers, and youth indicates a new direction in the village governance system. He also stated that social justice was clearly reflected in the panchayat elections.

The TPCC president commented that the way rural people are making decisions centred on development and welfare is ushering in a new political culture in Telangana. He assured that this victory has increased the party's responsibility, and the Congress government is committed to accelerating rural development.

Mahesh Kumar Goud stated that the government will move forward in strengthening the Panchayati Raj system and making every village a centre of development priority. He affirmed that the results of the first and second phases of the Sarpanch elections reflect the favourable atmosphere created at the rural level by the government's public welfare programmes, and this verdict given by the people will serve as a guide for the strengthening of Congress in Telangana.