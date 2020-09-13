TPCC chief reviews Centre-funded schemes during DISHA

Suryapet: TPCC chief and Nalgonda MP Uttam Kumar Reddy chaired the district development (DISHA) monitoring committee meeting held at the Collectorate in Suryapet on Saturday.



The Central government funded schemes were reviewed in the meeting. Uttam Kumar Reddy advised district administration to utilise the district mineral fund to upgrade all government hospitals in the district.

He also suggested State and Central governments to examine the online teaching and ensure poor students do not suffer due to lack of facilities at their homes for online education.

Minister Jagadish Reddy in his address stated that 33,695 new electricity connections of both agriculture and domestic have been sanctioned in the district recently under Integrated Power Development Scheme (IPDS) taken up with an estimated cost of Rs 17.76 crore including Rs 7.8 crore in Suryapet, Rs 5.8 crore in Huzurnagar and Rs 5.5 crore in Kodad town.

Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited as taken up the electrification works with a total estimated cost of Rs 27.1 crore in Suryapet division, Rs 14.7 crore in Huzurnagar division under Deendayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyothi Yojana (DDUGJY) and given works to the contractors, he added

Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, Collector Vinay Krishna Reddy, MLAs Bollam Mallaiah Yadav, Shanampudi Saidi Reddy also took part in the meeting.