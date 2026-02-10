TPCC committees to be fully constituted by Feb 26: AICC

Hyderabad|: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has issued detailed directions to ensure organisational completeness, functional clarity, accountability, and uniformity across all states. Following a high-level review meeting held on January 26, 2026, regarding the implementation of the Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan (SSA), the AICC has mandated that all Pradesh Congress Committees (PCCs) must be fully constituted within a 30-day window. Under these strict orders, the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) is required to fill all remaining vacant posts and complete its internal structure before February 26.

The party is expected to accelerate this process immediately following the conclusion of the municipal elections. The AICC directives specify that District Congress Committees (DCCs) must be formed within 15 days, strictly adhering to a prescribed strength of either 31 or 51 members, depending on the specific size of the district. Block Congress Committees, including the formal appointment of Block Presidents, must be completed within 30 days. Furthermore, committees at the Mandal, Gram Panchayat, Ward, and Polling Booth levels are to be fully constituted within 60 days. The AICC has also made it mandatory to ensure 100 per cent appointment of Booth Level Agents within this same 60-day timeframe.

A significant portion of the directive focuses on social representation. The AICC stressed that organisational appointments at every level must ensure adequate representation of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, minorities, and women, in line with the inclusive values and constitutional ethos of the Indian National Congress. To ensure the party functions efficiently, every office bearer at the PCC, DCC, Block, and Mandal levels must be assigned clearly defined organisational or geographical responsibilities. No appointment should remain without a functional role, and accountability for assigned work will rest entirely with the concerned office bearer.

To strengthen organisational capacity, each committee has been directed to appoint a senior office bearer, of the rank of Vice President or General Secretary, to serve as a Training In-charge. Two Master Trainers are to be identified in each district to conduct structured, multi-level training programmes. Training is now mandatory at all levels, extending down to village, ward, and polling booth workers.

Furthermore, monthly Executive Committee meetings are now mandatory at the district, block, and mandal levels. Proper notice must be given, and minutes must be recorded and circulated in a timely manner. Failure to attend three consecutive meetings without valid reasons will invite disciplinary action. Each PCC must also establish a Connect Centre, aligned with the National War Room framework, to monitor district-level performance through the Congress Connect Platform. Mandatory quarterly performance reviews of DCC, Block, and Mandal presidents have also been ordered.

Meanwhile, party sources clarified that reports regarding the proposed handover of the State Women’s Commission to Gadwala Vijayalaxmi are mere rumours, and the appointment of Parnika Reddy as Telangana Mahila Congress president is yet to be finalised.