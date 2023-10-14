TPCC first list on Sunday. Over 60 names to be announced.

Hyderabad: The first list of Telangana Congress candidates for the Assembly elections would be announced on Sunday. With Ptiru Paksha over, the TPCC decided to announce the names of about 62 candidates first. This decision was taken after the meeting of the election committee at the residence of K C Venugopal on Saturday.

The Central Election committee of the AICC would be meeting again on Tuesday to finalise the names for the remaining candidates. According to screening committee chairman K Muralidharan, loyalty and winning chances were the main criteria based on which the party had selected the candidates. The party had scrutinised the reports from the party ground level leaders and survey reports before taking a final decision. He said the names have all been agreed by all the members of the screening committee.

Ponguleti Srinivasulu Reddy, Tummala Nageswara Rao are among the new entrants in the party whose names have been finalised for the upcoming elections. Tummala had earlier met Rahul Gandhi and KC Venugopal and told media that he would contest from wherever the party asks him to contest. Earlier he had contested from Palair constituency. He said they had also discussed the issue of alliance and seat adjustment with the CPI and CPM. A final decision on this issue would be finalised on Sunday he added.