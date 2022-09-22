TPCC joins chorus for RaGa as Cong prez

Hyderabad: Telangana PCC on Wednesday adopted an unanimous resolution urging the party high command to re-appoint senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as the AICC president. The party also resolved authorising the AICC president to nominate TPCC president, office bearers and AICC members form the Telangana State.

The TPCC State General body meeting was held in presence ofState Congress unit president A Revanth Reddy, former TPCC Chief and MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy and others. The meeting passed an unanimous resolution urging Rahul Gandhi to take up the post of the national party unit President. Former MLC and Congress leader R Ramulu Naik supported the resolution. Congress senior leader Shabbir Ali introduced the resolution in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Revanth came down heavily on the BJP. He alleged that the ruling national party was trying to promote hatred in the society in order to destroy the country. Rahul Gandhi was holding his Bharat Jodo Yatra to counter the BJP's hatred politics in the country, he said the Yatra of Rahul Gandhi was also aimed at protecting the country from the hands of the BJP.