TPCC V-P Gali Anil Kumar gets EOW notice in Young Indian case, calls it ‘political vendetta’

Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police has issued a notice to Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) vice-president Gali Anil Kumar, directing him to appear on December 22 and furnish documents and information related to the Young Indian (YI) Company case.

The notice seeks personal details, including his age, educational qualifications, profession and his association with the Congress party or any other political organisation. It also asks for complete details and a breakup of funds allegedly transferred by Anil Kumar or his associated companies, firms, or HUFs to Young Indian.

The EOW further questioned the purpose of these transfers, any written or electronic communication between Anil Kumar and Young Indian or stakeholders linked to the AICC, and whether these payments were made on anyone’s instructions.

It also seeks clarity on whether he was aware of the end use of the funds, their source, and how the transactions were reflected in his financial statements and income tax returns. The EOW has additionally asked for donation certificates, if any, issued against the contributions to Young Indian.

Anil Kumar calls notice ‘politically motivated’

Responding to the notice, Gali Anil Kumar said on Friday that he will appear before the EOW as directed. He asserted that he views the notice entirely from a political perspective.

Anil Kumar alleged that the BJP-led Central government, under the Modi–Shah duo, is using investigative agencies to harass leaders of the Congress as part of a larger political conspiracy targeting Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, the AICC and the Indian National Congress. He clarified that Young Indian is a non-profit entity registered under Section 8 (formerly Section 25) of the Companies Act, with the sole objective of promoting Gandhian principles, ideals of the freedom struggle, and social justice. He said the organisation has no link with any political party.