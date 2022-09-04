TPCC welcomes Centre's decision to celebrate Telangana Liberation Day

Hyderabad: The TPCC president Revanth Reddy on Saturday welcomed the Centre's decision to observe Hyderabad Liberation Day.

Reddy urged the Centre to observe "Telangana Vajrotsavam" throughout the year, as he felt that the State's history and struggle deserve to be told to the country. He further asked the Centre to allocate Rs 5,000 crore for organising the year-long celebration.

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief felt the left parties took the wrong decision of backing the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) for the by-polls in Mungodu. He alleged that the TRS had betrayed the Communist Party of India and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in the past, yet the two parties agreed to support them.

Addressing the media in the poll-bund district, Reddy urged the people not to vote for former Congress MLA Rajagopal Reddy, who recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Congressman alleged that Reddy betrayed the grand old party for personal gains.

Reddy further attacked the Centre for neglecting Telangana and not fulfilling the promises made under the AP reorganisation Act. He went on to criticise Union finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for insisting on Modi's picture on the Public Distribution System shops.