Tractor washes away in Vagu at Kothagudem

Kothagudem: In an unfortunate incident, a tractor trolley got washed away in Palavagu in Allapalli mandal in the district on Saturday night.

The incident occurred on a road stretch between Markodu and Regalla when forest staff was returning after dumping plants in the local forest.

The tractor trolley was caught up in the bushes on the banks of the stream.

A case was registered and an investigation is underway.

