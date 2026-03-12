Trader held for selling stale meat as fresh in Mangalhat

Hyderabad: In a significant operation targeting food safety, Hyderabad Police and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation officials apprehended an individual involved in the illegal preservation and sale of stale sheep and goat offal. Authorities seized approximately 300 kilograms of spoiled meat from the possession of the accused during a coordinated raid. Mangalhat police arrested Mohammed Afroz, who operates a business named A to Z Sheep & Goat Offals in the Mangalhat area. Notably, the 41-year-old was previously involved in a similar offence and had

been fined by municipal officials in the past.

The joint operation, involving the Mangalhat Police, the Task Force Golconda Zone, and municipal health inspectors, was conducted on Tuesday following reports of unhygienic meat sales. B Krishna Goud, the Additional DCP, stated that the accused procured bulk quantities of meat and offal from Karnataka, Delhi, and Jammu & Kashmir at extremely low prices. To maximise profits, Afroz stored the products for extended periods in deep freezers and plastic tubs filled with stagnant water. This deceptive method was intended to delay decomposition and suppress the foul smell.

Afroz allegedly sold this long-stored and unhygienic meat to unsuspecting customers by falsely claiming it was fresh. By doing so, he cheated the public and endangered health for wrongful financial gain. During the investigation, the food adulteration team inspected the premises and found the meat stored in highly unsanitary conditions.

The decomposed offal was immediately seized and removed by officials for safe disposal according to prescribed procedures. Necessary legal action is currently being taken against the accused under the relevant laws. While previous penalties were paid in Rs, the current charges carry more severe judicial consequences.