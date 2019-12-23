Trending :
Traffic awareness drive held

Highlights

Road Thrillers Community in association with the local police organised a traffic awareness programme here on Sunday.

Tandur: Road Thrillers Community in association with the local police organised a traffic awareness programme here on Sunday. They took out a bike rally under the aegis of T Manish Vijay Patel of the Community and CI Ravi Kumar.

The members of Road Thrillers Community said they visit some town or Hyderabad once in a month to organise such awareness programmes.

