Traffic diversion at Jubilee Hills triggers more chaos

Hyderabad: The traffic police' initiative to avoid conflicts and ease traffic on the busy stretch of Jubilee Hills and its vicinities by imposing traffic diversions did not yield good results as it is leading to a total chaos at Jubilee Hills Road No 45 (checkpost), Banjara Hills Road No 12, Film Nagar and surrounding areas especially during the peak hours. The motorists have also been complaining that they are forced to travel longer distances.

The traffic police had blocked several 'U' turns, junctions on the stretch between Jubilee Hills checkpost, Road No 45 junction, Film Nagar and at some nearby places as a trial initiative by the City police which is likely to continue.

Though the traffic is moving at a snail's pace during the entire course of the day, no traffic jams are being reported on Road No 45, but the motorists are finding difficulties in navigating the diversions and are forced to take multiple U-turns and travel extra meters reach their destinations. Motorists heading towards B R Ambedkar Open University are forced to spend extra time and burn their fuel due to the slow flow of traffic caused by the diversion along with the U-turn below Durgam Cheruvu flyover. Traffic chaos is also being witnessed at the Film Nagar stretch.

"Commuters are facing a harrowing time due the traffic diversions imposed on the busy stretch. They are forced to ride extra kilometres to reach their destination," said Satish Reddy, a regular commuter from Jubilee Hills towards Cable bridge.

The major issue is that the traffic is moving at a snail's pace because of the narrow roads.

The road leading from Tolichowki and Khajaguda to Film Nagar junction is affected as traffic from Banjara Hills Road No 12 has been diverted to take a left and a U-turn towards Film Nagar junction and proceed towards Journalist colony and Road No 45.

Shaik Raiz, a regular commuter who takes the Film Nagar route to go towards Road No 12 Banjara Hills said, "I took the left turn, as per the traffic police advisory and saw a huge traffic jam. Since it is a bottleneck, similar traffic was seen ahead. The stretch is witnessing slow movement of traffic due to the narrow curves," he added.

The road from Durgam Cheruvu to Road 45 was majorly impacted as the junction is closed and traffic is diverted to roads connecting Road No 51, 54, and 36. However, the traffic police state that previously the motorists coming from KBR Park junction towards the cable bridge had to wait for a considerable time at Jubilee Hills check post signal, spend more time navigating through the traffic and also wait at the Road No 45 junction in heavy traffic.