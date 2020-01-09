Traffic diversions in Rajendranagar tomorrow for MIM public meeting

Hyderabad: Cyberabad police on Wednesday issued traffic advisory in view of AIMIM's anti-CAA public meeting scheduled on Friday at Shastripuram under the limits of Rajendranagar.

According to the advisory, at Aramghar crossroads, the traffic coming from Shamshabad, Katedan side will not be allowed towards Bahadurpura and ZooPark road and diverted towards Mehdipatnam and Chandrayangutta side.

Similarly, at Mehfil hotel in Mailardevpally turning, the traffic coming from Aramghar junction, Katedan will not be allowed towards Vattepally railway gate and Shastripuram side and diverted towards Chandrayangutta side.

At Pillar No 202, Chintalmet turning, the vehicles coming from Rajendranagar and Aramghar will not be allowed towards Kishanbagh and Bahadurpura and diverted towards Mehdipatnam. On the other hand, at Pillar No 143 in Hyderguda crossroads, the traffic coming from Mehdiptanam will not be allowed towards Kishanbagh and Bahadurpura and diverted towards Aramghar side.

At Mehraj hotel near Vattepally railway gate, the vehicles coming from Falaknuma and Mailardevpally will not be allowed towards Shastripuram road and diverted towards Falaknuma side.

At Shastripuram and Kings Colony main road turning near Baba Kanta, the traffic coming from Danamma Jhopdi and Hassan Nagar will not be allowed towards Kings Colony and Shastripuram road and diverted towards Aramghar junction.

The Traffic Police have advised public to avoid the above routes between 12:30 pm to 4 pm and take alternative roads to avoid congestion on the busy roads and junctions.