Traffic Restrictions Imposed for PM Modi's Election Campaign in Telangana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to conduct an election campaign in Telangana, with events scheduled in Narayanapet and LB Stadium. The Prime Minister will participate in public meetings as part of his campaign in the state.

As a result of his visit, police have imposed traffic restrictions in certain areas to ensure the smooth flow of traffic. Restrictions will be in place from Begumpet Airport to LB Stadium, with traffic resuming on specific routes including Begumpet Flyover Green Lands, Raj Bhavan, NTR Marg, and Telugu Talli Junction among others.

Additionally, traffic restrictions have been put in place at LB Stadium, Nampally, Basheetbagh, and other areas leading to the venue. Motorists are advised to plan their routes accordingly to avoid any inconvenience during the Prime Minister's visit.