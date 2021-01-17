Traffic restrictions in Hyderabad tomorrow for Sikh celebrations

The Hyderabad traffic police have imposed restrictions on traffic at Sultan Bazar, Charminar and Goshamahal in the view of the 354th birthday celebrations of Guru Gobind Singh on Monday.

The procession will start from the Central Gurudwara Saheb, Gowliguda and move towards Shanker Sher Hotel – Gurudwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha Ashok Bazar – Afzalgunj Island – Afzalgunj 'T' Junction – Siddiamber Bazaar – Moazamjahi Market – Jambagh – Puthlibowli – Ram Mandir and return to Central Guru Dwara Saheb, Gowliguda.

Commuters can avoid certain routes and take diversions accordingly...

When the procession starts from Ashok Bazaar Gurudwara, the traffic coming from CBS towards Afzalgunj will be diverted towards SJ Bridge Rotary and CBS. And, when the procession starts from the Central Gurudwara in Gowliguda, the traffic coming from Putlibowli towards Shanker Sher Hotel will be diverted towards CBS via Ram Mandir Road.

When the procession reaches Afzalgunj 'T' junction and proceeding towards SA Bazar Mosque, traffic from Afzalgunj will be diverted towards the State Central Library Afzalgunj – SJ Bridge – CBS – Rangamahal till the procession moves towards to MJ Market. When the procession reaches near MJ Market and turns towards Jambagh, traffic from Chaderghat will not to be allowed from Rangamahal junction towards Jambagh and diverted towards CBS, SJ Bridge (if necessary).

Similarly, when the procession reaches Central Library, Afzalgunj, traffic from Madina and City College will not to be allowed towards Afzalgunj and diverted towards Salarjung Museum – SJ Rotary. When the procession reaches Shanthi Fireworks lane, traffic from Afzalgunj towards MJ Market will be diverted towards Feel Khana– Thop Khana – Alaska – Malakunta – Midas High School – MJ Market. The Traffic Police said in view of the procession, slight traffic congestion is expected on the day between 3 pm to 11.30 pm.