Tragedy Strikes Actress Jayaprada’s Family as Brother Rajababu Passes Away

Hyderabad: Veteran actress Jayaprada’s family has been struck by tragedy as her brother, Rajababu, passed away. The news has left the family and well-wishers in deep sorrow.

Rajababu’s demise has cast a pall of gloom over their household, with relatives and close friends mourning the loss. Details regarding the cause of death and funeral arrangements are yet to be disclosed.

Jayaprada, a celebrated actress in Indian cinema and a former politician, has not yet made a public statement regarding her brother’s passing. Condolences have started pouring in from the film fraternity and political circles, as many express their support during this difficult time.

Further updates are awaited on the final rites and tributes from the industry.