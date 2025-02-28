Live
- Bridging India’s Protein Gap with Eggs and Chicken
- Adani Green Energy Sets New Benchmark Surpassing 12,000 MW Renewable Energy Capacity, Cementing Market Leadership
- Ganges Valley School hosts live SAMVADH on parenting in the digital age
- Gen Z: The skincare rebels redefining beauty standards in India!
- Kayadu Lohar’s unique PR strategy: Making her own memes!
- Key proposals made for Municipal dept in AP Budget, Narayana thanks Payyavula Keshav
- Jr NTR kickstart promotions for ‘Devara Part: 1’ Japan release
- ‘Chhaava’ sparks demand for Sambhaji’s life in school curriculum
- Disha Patani goes bold for Calvin Klein shoot
- Priya Prakash Varrier enjoys beach getaway
Just In
Tragedy Strikes Actress Jayaprada’s Family as Brother Rajababu Passes Away
Hyderabad: Veteran actress Jayaprada’s family has been struck by tragedy as her brother, Rajababu, passed away. The news has left the family and...
Hyderabad: Veteran actress Jayaprada’s family has been struck by tragedy as her brother, Rajababu, passed away. The news has left the family and well-wishers in deep sorrow.
Rajababu’s demise has cast a pall of gloom over their household, with relatives and close friends mourning the loss. Details regarding the cause of death and funeral arrangements are yet to be disclosed.
Jayaprada, a celebrated actress in Indian cinema and a former politician, has not yet made a public statement regarding her brother’s passing. Condolences have started pouring in from the film fraternity and political circles, as many express their support during this difficult time.
Further updates are awaited on the final rites and tributes from the industry.