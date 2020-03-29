Trainee pilot suffers injuries in road accident at Hyderabad outskirts

A trainee pilot suffered serious injuries after his bike crashed into a road divider near Chatanpally bridge on Hyderabad outskirts in Shadnagar on Sunday morning.

The accident occurred when the 23-year-old was returning to Hyderabad from Madanapalle in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh. According to the police, the man was riding the bike all overnight from Madanapalle which is 550 km from Hyderabad.

He was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment and is undergoing treatment.

Citing the accident, the police asked the people not to travel such long distances during the lockdown period. They registered a case and launched an investigation.