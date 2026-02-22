Transform villages into model habitations: DC

Kothagudem: Emphasising the role of gram panchayat sarpanches in rural development, District Collector Jitesh V Patil urged newly elected village heads to adopt a comprehensive and result-oriented approach to transform villages into model habitations.

He was addressing the valedictory session of the second phase of a training programme for newly elected sarpanches on Saturday at the old campus of Dr Manmohan Singh Institute of Science and Technology.

The Collector informed that 233 newly elected sarpanches from Aswaraopeta, Dammapeta, Dummugudem, Mulakalapalli, Julurupadu, Tekulapalli, Yellandu, and Lakshmidevipalli mandals participated in the five-day training programme conducted from February 17 to 21.Stressing the importance of a clear understanding of the Panchayati Raj Act, Patil said sarpanches must effectively utilise their statutory powers and responsibilities to ensure efficient governance at the village level.

The Collector observed that the implementation of government welfare schemes at the grassroots level largely depends on proactive and accountable leadership by sarpanches.

He urged the village heads to prioritise the provision of basic amenities such as safe drinking water, road connectivity, reliable electricity supply and improved sanitation systems.

Calling upon the participants to put their training into practice, Patil emphasised coordinated efforts to ensure holistic and sustainable development of their respective villages.

Certificates were distributed to the participants on completion of the training programme.