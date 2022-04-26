Translocation of above 50 years trees begins in Nalgonda

Nalgonda: Green India Challenge Foundation of Rajya Sabha member Joginepally Santosh Babu took initiation and started translocation of trees of above 50 years that have been going to be removed under road expansion in Nalgonda town.

MP Santosh responded on request of Municipal Commissioner Ramana Chary and the programme of translocation of trees started officially by district Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil and local MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy.

As part of translocation, trees of neem, tamarind, banyan, peepal located before the SP office were unearthed with roots by heavy duty cranes and shifted in trucks and shifted to the Urban Park located in on the bypass road in Nalgonda.

By using scientific methods, the trees are going to get a new lease of life in a replanted location. As many as 12 trees were translocated on day one and as many as 50 trees are going to be translocated under the phase-1 programme, district Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil informed.

MLA Bhupal Reddy stated that the translocation of age-old trees is a great step and added that the credit goes to Green India Challenge founder MP Joginpally Santosh Babu.

In this programme, Additional Collector ( local bodies), Rahul Sharma, Municipal Commissioner Ramanachary, ULB Chairman, Vice-Chairman Saidi Reddy, Abbagoni Ramesh Goud, municipal officials , the foundation representatives, Murali, Yechuri Shailaja and others participated.