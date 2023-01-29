Transparency is must for success in life

Hyderabad: Dr Ajai Agarwal, national president, international Chambers of Public Relations & Admn, Head World Communicators council has said that for being successful in life " transparency is a must".

While addressing as chief guest at the business meet of the Master Business Network. Dr Agarwal was delivering a lecture on how to be successful by using public relations as a tool. The programme was presided over by Aditya Kumar, president, MBN. TSV Prasad, founder, Venkat Gunnam, secretary and Swapna Priya, VP also spoke on this occasion.In his address Dr Agarwal highlighted few mantras which are very useful. He said that transparency improves the credibility of a person or organisation.

He also added that building own image is very important. In his address Prasad explained in detail about the vision & mission of MBN group & emphasised the need to be part of this organisation.The programe was attended by about 200 professionals from different fields.