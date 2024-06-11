Transport dept official warns bus operators with 15-yr-old vehicles

Ranga Reddy: In a stern warning to technically unfit school bus operators, the Joint Deputy Transport Commissioner Ranga Reddy district M Chandrashekhar Goud said, “buses found more than 15 years old and technically unfit will not be allowed to ply on roads.

Vehicles will be seized and action initiated against the owners if they are found violating transport rules meant to ensure safety and security of the commuters.”

The JDTC statement came amid reports that most transport owners, who let out their buses to different schools in the district, are taking the fitness of their vehicles for granted. This may lead to traffic chaos as well as pose a grave risk to lives of school-going children.

As schools are reopening soon after a month-long vacation, the Transport department has allegedly found that most bus-owners are lacking proper fitness certificates to operate.

The JDTC Ranga Reddy district M Chandrasekhar Goud said, “Of 11,922 school buses plying in the district, 8,917 are in possession of fitness certificates. The remaining 3,005 bus-owners should approach the concerned transport authorities and secure the mandatory certificate.”

The JDTC asked the transport operators to get vehicle fitness certificates as soon as possible in compliance of the road safety rules to ensure safety and security of road-users lest their vehicles will not be allowed to ply on roads in any circumstances. “A meeting in this regard will be held with the educational institutions very soon to convey the same,” he said.

The JDTC made it clear that the school buses having more than 15 years of service should not roll-on to the road in any circumstances. “All those buses have more than 15 years of service and found unfit will be seized and action will be initiated against the owners,” he warned.

The JDTC advised the operators to keep the buses in good condition and hire experienced drivers who are not more than 60 years old.