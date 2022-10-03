Travellers' body demands upgrade of Malkajgiri stn

Hyderabad: The SouthCentral Railway (SCR) has been developing various railway stations but the Malkajgiri Railway station and Dayanand Nagar Railway station are yet to see the light of the day as these stations have been neglected for years. Hence, members of the Suburban Train Travellers Association and few locals submitted a representation to the SCR officials and demanded the halt of trains on these stations and to provide basic amenities.

Daily passengers and members of Travelers Association pointed out earlier 10 express trains used to halt at the station, but now only five trains are stopping at present that includes Kacheguda-Akola express, Kacheguda-Visakhapatnam express and few more trains. They have been demanding the officials to provide a halt for Ajanta Express (Secunderabad-Manmad Ajanta Express) but all fell in deaf ears.

"Two years back the Ajanta express used to halt at Malkajgiri station, but now dur to non-stoppage of the train, people are forced to travel either to Secunderabad or Kacheguda Railway station to the board the train.

Also when other small railway stations are getting facelifted, then why is the Malkajgiri station which is one of the highest traffic offering stations in the north section of Hyderabad division not being developed. Senior citizens have been facing problem as there are three platforms at the station but there is no lift. It will be better if the SCR officials immediately takes action and allot funds for installing lifts," said Noor Ahmed, President of LT (long train ) and MMTS, Suburban Train Travelers association.

"The Ajanta express used to halt here before pandemic but now there is no stop being provided due to which we are being forced to go to Secunderabad for boarding the train. It would be better if SCR issues orders for stoppage of the express train as soon as possible,'' said Ramesh Rao a resident of Malkajgiri.

"Along with Malkajgiri Railway Station, it will be better if the rail network system improves at Dayanand Nagar.

The express trains coming from Nalgonda and Kazipet should be diverted via Dayanand Nagar to avoid traffic congestion. We have also requested the officials to run DEMU or MEMU trains in the peak hours but all fell in deaf ears," said another member of Travel association.