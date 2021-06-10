Treatment for heart ailments at all government hospitals from now: Minister Jagadish Reddy

Nalgonda: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy stated that treatment for heart ailments will be provided in government hospitals in the State from hereafter.

On Wednesday, along with MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy and District Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil, he inaugurated diagnostic center, mobile critical care ambulance service and oxygen plant in the premises of Government Medical College in Nalgonda. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that all kinds of tests related to heart diseases would be conducted in government hospitals and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had given green signal for the recruitment of required staff. The government was determined to control cancer and the government had decided to conduct diagnostic tests in all government hospitals across the State, he added.

People's confidence in government hospitals has increased tremendously during the TRS regime, he stated.

Rajya Sabha Member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, municipal Chairman Mandadi Saidireddy, vice-chairman A Ramesh, TRS State secretary T Ravinder Rao, DMHO Kondal Rao, Hospital Superintendent Jaising Rathod, DCH Dr Matru, single window chairman KV Rama Rao and others participated in the event.

Later along with MLA Bhupal Reddy and Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil, Minister Reddy inspected the site for construction of the proposed medical college in SLBC in the town.