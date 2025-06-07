Tribals up in arms against establishment of Tiger Zone

Asifabad: The tribals here are strongly opposing the government’s declaration of Kumaram Bheem Asifabad district as a Tiger Zone in the name of Conservation of Forest.

113 blocks and 339 villages under the Asifabad, Sirpur Kagaznagar forest divisions of the district are coming under the Tiger Zone. The government issued GO 49 on the 30th of this month in the name of conservation forest, bringing about 16,000 hectares of land into this. Thus, the government’s intention seems to be to protect tigers and wildlife, as well as to preserve the endangered forest wealth. The Tadoba and Tippeshwar sanctuaries in Maharashtra, which are neighboring the forest area of the district, are adjacent. From there, big tigers come and go to the district every season. They are trying to establish a habitat here. But due to various reasons, the tigers are returning. The tigers that have established a habitat are dying due to poachers.

Keeping all this in mind, the Forest officials themselves say that the government has brought the forest area of the district along with the non-forest land under the tiger zone.

But the people of the district are angry about this government decision. In particular, the tribals who rely on the forests are expressing the opinion that the establishment of the tiger zone has put their survival in question. The reserve forest regulations have already become an obstacle to the development of tribal areas, and now with the establishment of the tiger zone, conspiracies are being hatched to drive away the Giri sons, said the state president Kotnaka Vijay.

He lashed out at the Central and state governments that the love for tigers does not belong to the tribals. He said that if the government’s decision is to suspend house construction permits in villages, there will be a situation where bore wells will also be dug.

He warned that the tribals’ agitation will not stop until this GO is withdrawn. As part of this, a protest rally will be organized in the district center under the auspices of Tudum Deb on Saturday.

On the other hand, political parties are also raising their voices against the Tiger Zone. Former Sirpur MLA Konappa submitted a petition to the Additional Collector demanding the withdrawal of 49 GO issued by the government in the name of Conservation Forest, while Asifabad MLA Kovalakshmi warned that they will embark on a hunger strike to death against the Tiger Zone.

In this context, the Tiger Zone movement is likely to take a serious turn.

Meanwhile, PCCF Suvarna, who visited the district two days ago, assured that the people will not face any problems due to the establishment of the Tiger Zone. He said that with the funds coming from the Central and state governments for the development of this area, employment opportunities will improve for the people. aid.