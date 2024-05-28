Tribute to late NT Rama Rao

Nagarkurnool: Navarasa actor is sovereign and unforgettable in the world of cinema On the occasion of the 101st birth anniversary of Swargiya Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, the protagonist and leader who worked hard to uphold the self-respect of the Telugu nation, Kandanulu Kala Seva Samiti paid tribute to his portrait by placing floral wreaths.

On this occasion, the members of the organization said that Rama Rao was a great actor who played different roles and left his mark in the hearts of people in the roles of gods and mythological characters.

He said that he was a public leader who brought many new public reforms as a political leader. He said that such a great man will not be forgotten as long as the Telugu nation exists. R. Satyam, Muralidhar Rao, Rammohan, Suresh Babu, Baboomiya, Panduchari, Sudarshana Chari, Sugunachari Vishnuchari, Ramesh, Tirupatiaiya Telugu Desam Party district officers, NTR fan, Koppula Ramesh were present in this program. Ramakrishna A.S.I. Participated as chief guest.