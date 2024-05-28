Live
- BJP is known to make non-issues into issues: Naveen
- Virat Kohli is a global superstar in world of sports, says Ross Taylor
- India’s Digital Skill Hub to go global as ILO inks pact
- Excise policy case: Delhi HC reserves order on BRS leader K Kavitha's bail pleas
- 'Shehzade will checkmate BJP', Akhilesh, Rahul attack PM at Varanasi rally
- Strong arrangements for conducting counting- Collector Uday Kumar
- Narendra Modi can't see Bengal’s development out of jealousy: Mamata Banerjee
- State Electoral officer Vikas Raj helds a review meeting on counting.
- Taping case should be handed over to CBI
- Eknath Shinde asks administration to be on guard at pre-monsoon review meeting
Just In
Tribute to late NT Rama Rao
Navarasa actor is sovereign and unforgettable in the world of cinema On the occasion of the 101st birth anniversary of Swargiya Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, the protagonist and leader who worked hard to uphold the self-respect of the Telugu nation, Kandanulu Kala Seva Samiti paid tribute to his portrait by placing floral wreaths.
Nagarkurnool: Navarasa actor is sovereign and unforgettable in the world of cinema On the occasion of the 101st birth anniversary of Swargiya Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, the protagonist and leader who worked hard to uphold the self-respect of the Telugu nation, Kandanulu Kala Seva Samiti paid tribute to his portrait by placing floral wreaths.
On this occasion, the members of the organization said that Rama Rao was a great actor who played different roles and left his mark in the hearts of people in the roles of gods and mythological characters.
He said that he was a public leader who brought many new public reforms as a political leader. He said that such a great man will not be forgotten as long as the Telugu nation exists. R. Satyam, Muralidhar Rao, Rammohan, Suresh Babu, Baboomiya, Panduchari, Sudarshana Chari, Sugunachari Vishnuchari, Ramesh, Tirupatiaiya Telugu Desam Party district officers, NTR fan, Koppula Ramesh were present in this program. Ramakrishna A.S.I. Participated as chief guest.