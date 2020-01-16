Tributes paid to Jaipal Reddy on his 78th birth anniversary

Several political personalities including Congress leaders paid tributes to former union minister S Jaipal Reddy on his 78th birth anniversary here at Jaipal Reddy memorial at Necklace road.

Offering floral tributes to Jaipal Reddy, state council chairman Gutta Sukender Reddy recalled his services to the state. He said that Jaipal Reddy played a key role in Telangana formation.

The former union minister also played a prominent role in getting funds and other permissions for the Hyderabad Metro Rail project. Although his body did not cooperate, Jaipal Reddy made his mark in the national politics, Sukender Reddy said.

Congress working president and MP Revanth Reddy and other Congress leaders also offered tributes to Jaipal Reddy. Revanth Reddy said that Jaipal's remained the same when he was in power and led a normal life. "Those who want to venture into politics have to read Jaipal Reddy's autobiography. He followed his principles till the end," Revanth said.