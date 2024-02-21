Trinity's triumph: Three TSIC innovators win accolades at fair

Hyderabad: In the recently concluded One District One Exhibition' (ODOE) programme, held in three districts of Telangana, out of 30 innovators in the Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC), three innovations, which include a multi-crop threshing machine , kisan remote, and fertiliser injector, garnered attention and recognition throughout the exhibitions for their practical solutions.

According to the officials of TSIC, the event was sponsored by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD). This pilot initiative by TSIC unfolded across the three districts of Telangana, namely Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubnagar, and Nizamabad. The grassroots innovators who were selected were scouted and supported by TSIC and Palle Srujana to showcase market-ready, low-cost innovations designed to address challenges in agriculture, irrigation, waste management, dairy farming, and rural development.

Innovators who were appreciated

Velle Srinivas, who innovated ‘Kisan Remote’ for the benefit of farmers, described his innovation and said, “The agriculture sector is the largest sector, which employs about 45 per cent of the labour force in India, as per 2021–2022 data. Irrigation is very important in agriculture, and yet there are many farmers who use manual starters, and these starters have a high voltage capacity of 415V. These starters have to be touched by hand to turn them on and off; in some cases, farmers die due to electric shocks. These accidents are high during the rainy season. By interacting with farmers and knowing about their hardships, I thought of innovating a device that could control (turn on and off) the motor without touching the starter, control power fluctuations, and prevent motor damage.” The Kisan Remote is a cost-effective solution to irrigation management in agriculture. By attaching the receiver box and remote control to the manual starter, farmers can remotely turn the motor on and off, reducing the risk of electrical hazards and improving energy management. This innovation not only prevents electrical accidents but also reduces labour and aids in better energy management, providing an affordable and accessible solution. As a pilot basic, around 300 farmers have used this technology, he added.

Shashidhar Edulapuram, whose innovation garnered attention at the event, elaborated on his innovation by saying, “Soil is a precious natural resource; it needs to be conserved from pollution caused through the application of dangerous chemicals. The major problem is that farmers are spraying the fertilisers manually, which is not only causing problems for the farmer but also because the fertilisers are not being applied properly. To assist farmers in this situation, I developed a fertiliser injector that allows farmers to apply fertiliser 2 inches below the ground without bending over. At present, we are in talks with the State government to support us in taking forward this system.”

Khaja Moinudiin, an innovative farmer from Telangana, has developed a three-wheeler mobile multi-crop thresher machine that will help farmers carry out threshing work in a time-bound manner. “This machine, mounted on an auto chassis, separates seeds from husks efficiently. It is small, cost-effective, and uses a modified diesel engine for better power. The automatic adjustment system saves fuel. With an input chamber, blowers, and grids, it is safe, reduces labour, and works well for various crops. Simple, economical, and easy to transport, it is a farmer-friendly innovation, making threshing hassle-free and cost-effective,” he said.



