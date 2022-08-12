Troubles keep IIT Basara students haunting

Basara: No wonder why the students IIIT RGUKT have been holding strike against the management and the State government. It seems that problems are continuously haunting the students of Basara IIIT. The students took to agitation for several days demanding provision of basic facilities and quality food. Now, the roof top is making them panic.

While class was going on in the college on Thursday, pieces of roof slab fell on the head of a student, causing head injuries to him. The injured student, Dheemath, is studying PUC first year. College staff shifted him to Navipet hospital for treatment. Doctors said that he received minor injuries and safe.

Students and parents are afraid about the impending dangers in the college. They demanded the government to respond at least now and to take up repairs for the damaged class rooms.

It may be recalled that one month ago more than 400 students of first and second year PUC of IIIT Basara fell ill after eating lunch served in the mess.