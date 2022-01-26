TRS activists attack BJP MP Arvind's car

Nizamabad: The TRS activists on Tuesday attacked MP Dharmapuri Arvind's car when he was heading to Noothpalli of Nandipet mandal in Nizamabad to attend development works.

The incident took place at Issapalli of Armoor mandal when the ruling party activists hurled stones at MP's vehicle. The windshield of the car was smashed following the incident.

Tension prevailed in the area when the BJP and TRS activists entered into a clash. Meanwhile, the BJP activists staged a sit-in protest on the road against the attitude of the police.

While Arvind was on his way to Noothpalli, the police told him not to go there. Arvind did not heeded to the police warning and proceeded to Noothpalli. The attack took place on the same rout. The assailants holding TRS flags pelted Arvind's vehicle with stones. TRS activists carried out a fierce attack. The police acted as spectators. Later Arvind said, "I was attacked by the ruling TRS party activists as per the plan under the supervision of the police."

Arvind said he had complained to the CP and ACP but they were acting in support of the ruling party. I have already complained to the BJP national leadership and the Lok Sabha Privilege Committee about this incident. Arvind complained to Nizamabad Police Commissioner Nagraj that an assassination attempt had been made on him and that about two hundred people had taken part in it.

The MP staged a protest on the road at Mamidipalli Chowrasta in Armoor mandal of Nizamabad district. BJP activists across the district staged dharnas on the road to protest the attitude of the police and deployment of heavy TRS ranks to thwart MP visit. The MP alleged that the police were acting unilaterally.