TRS activists obstruct Bandi’s padayatra

Gadwal: The ruling TRS party activists on Monday obstructed the ongoing padayatra of BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar at Vemula village of Itikyalamandal of Jogilamba Gadwal district. The activists also entered into verbal arguments with the BJP activists.

Later the activists of the two political parties attacked on each other with sticks. Sensing more trouble, BJP leader DK Aruna entered the scene and pacified the activists of her party. While some activists tried to stop Bandi Sanjay, the police prevented them from doing so.

Later speaking to the media, DK Aruna claimed that the ruling TRS party activists attacked them and tried to stop their padayatra as they are not able to digest the public response received by the padayatra of Bandi Sanjay Kumar. She said that the padayatra was being carried out against the feudal rule in Telangana and to find out the problems of the people of the State. She alleged that the police did not respond to the attacks which took place in their presence.

She also alleged that the TRS party activists resorted to stone pelting on their party activists. She asked the police why they were not stopping the TRS party activists. She said that five vehicles of their party leaders were damaged during the attack by the TRS party activists.

The BJP activists raised anti-KCR slogans and resumed the padayatra.