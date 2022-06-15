TRS, BJP are anti-farmer: Seethakka

Mulugu: The BJP-led Centre and the TRS government in the State pushed farmers into misery with their policies, AICC Women's wing general secretary and Mulugu MLA Seethakka alias Danasari Anasuya said. Speaking at the Rachabanda programme at Pogullapally village under Kothaguda mandal on Tuesday, she asserted that the Congress will bring light in the lives of farmers with its assurances mentioned in the 'Warangal Declaration'.

"KCR government failed to fulfill the aspirations of the people, especially the poor, who had high expectations in the separate Telangana. KCR who made tall promises such as double bedroom houses, KG to PG free education etc deceived people," Seethakka said. On the other hand, farmers have been facing terrible problems without remunerative prices for their produce, she added.

Congress' Warangal Declaration will solve all the problems of the farmers, Seethakka said, referring to their assurances such as Rs 2 lakh crop loan waiver, financial assistance of Rs 15,000 per acre per annum to farmers including tenant farmers, Rs 12,000 assistance to NREGS workers, linking of NREGS with agriculture etc.

The Congress will also provide remunerative prices to all the crops, besides pushing for a better crop insurance policy, if it was voted to power, she said. Seethakka said that the controversial Dharani portal will also be cancelled.

Seethakka accused the State Government of snatching land from Adivasis who have been practicing Podu for several years. "The then Congress Government led by YS Rajasekhara Reddy granted Podu rights to Adivasis, and the present TRS establishment is snatching the land from tribals in the name of Haritha Haram," she said.

Congress mandal president V Saraiah, TPCC organising secretary Challa Narayana Reddy, former ZPTC Kandimalla Madhusudhan Reddy, S Mogili, B Vijaya, Roop Singh, P Pushpalatha and K Jampaiah were among others present.