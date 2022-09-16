TRS, BJP busy in Tu Tu-Mai Mai over flexis in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Flexi war has broken out between the two parties BJP and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) ahead of the Integration Day/Liberation Day being celebrated by the Central and the State government. The TRS leaders used the opportunity to question the BJP leadership alleging discrimination against the State.

Both party leaders propagated their style of celebration of the Day on September 17. While the State government is celebrating the Day as 'Telangana Jathiya Samaikya Vajrotsavalu', the Central government is celebrating it as Liberation Day. The city is filled with flexis of the TRS and BJP leaders marking the Day. The TRS was quick to seize the initiative and booked the majority of the advertisement hoardings including the Metro Rail pillars. The BJP has fixed the pictures of Union Ministers Amit Shah and G Kishan Reddy at major traffic junctions in the city informing people about the programme.

However, flexis were also found at the venue of the programme by the Central government at Parade Grounds. The flexis have come up in the name of 'Cantonment Youth' questioning the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central government. A poster at the Parade Ground has come with a heading 'Modi Must Answer' and with several questions including, "Where is IIM for Telangana, where is ITIR Hyderabad, Why Medical College not sanctioned for Telangana, where is turmeric board, why national status for Palamuru-Rangareddy project not sanctioned, why Centre for traditional medicine moved from Hyderabad to Gujarat, Centre released Rs 300 Crore for Goa Liberation Day, why zero for Hyderabad Liberation Day etc."

There is also a caricature of Amit Shah, who is surrounded by the BJP leaders including the Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar. There is a question on the poster which states- 'who is the leader who has placed the self-respect of Telangana on the footwear of Amit Shah'. However, the BJP leaders ensured that these posters were removed from the place.

This is not the first time there has been a flexi war between the TRS and BJP leaders. This war was seen during the National Executive Committee meeting of the BJP, which was held in Hyderabad in August. Not only the flexis but also the newspapers were also full of advertisements from the two ruling parties.