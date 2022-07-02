TRS, BJP cheating people, flays Congress

Hanumakonda: Congress accused the ruling TRS and the BJP of working hand in glove with each other in diluting the assurances given to Telangana under the AP Reorganisation Act-2014. Speaking to media persons here on Saturday, Warangal DCC president N Rajender Reddy condemned the attack against the Congress cadres when they were staging a protest against the BJP-led Central government near Adalat junction on Friday. He also found fault with the police for resorting to lathi-charge on Congress workers.

The BJP workers attacked the Congress cadre with sticks and injured several of them besides a policeman, he said. The Congress wanted to register its protest especially against the backdrop that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were to arrive in Hyderabad.

Reddy demanded the BJP and the TRS to make it clear why the Centre was proposing to set up a Railway coach factory in Maharashtra denying Telangana's claim in Kazipet that was assured under bifurcation act. This apart, the Centre is yet to fulfill the other assurances steel plant at Bayyaram and tribal university at Mulugu given to Telangana, he added.

"Warangal West MLA D Vinay Bhaskar is more interested in gaining political mileage in the name of agitating demanding railway coach factory in Kazipet. Ahead of every election, the West MLA raises his voice for the coach factory. It's a game played by the TRS in association with the BJP," Reddy said.

Reddy said that people will teach TRS and BJP a fitting lesson for playing truant on assurances given to Telangana under the bifurcation act. He appealed to people to gird up their loins and support the Congress which was agitating in a peaceful manner to achieve the assurances given to Telangana.

Former mayor Errabelli Swarna, senior leaders Dommati Sambaiah, Banka Sarala, Md Ayub, Perumandla Ramakrishna, Gunti Swapna, Kathula Kavitha, Gandla Sravanthi and Mary were among others present.