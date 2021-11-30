TRS, BJP working on 'Telangana Model' to rob farmers: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad/ New Delhi: Malkajgiri MP and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A Revanth Reddy, on the first day of the monsoon session of Parliament on Monday, moved an adjournment motion seeking discussion on non-procurement of paddy by the Centre and the State government.

"I hereby move a motion of adjournment for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, the non-procurement of paddy by the Central and State governments due to which paddy farmers are still waiting at their farm barns and procurement centres with lakhs of tonnes of paddy. Following unseasonal rains, the paddy stocked up at many procurement centres got soaked and started sprouting. However, the governments are turning a blind eye to the plight of farmers in Telangana," said Revanth Reddy in his Adjournment Motion notice.

He further said with the repeal of three farm laws that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao have jointly conspired to create a 'Telangana Model' of forcing farmers to accept regulated and corporate farming without actually enforcing a law. They adopted the simple strategy of not procuring the main crop of the State, i.e., paddy in Telangana. "By not procuring the paddy produce this season, they are making farmers incur huge losses which will automatically restrain them from taking up paddy cultivation in the next season. This will break their farming cycle and they will be forced to fall into the hands of big corporates like Adanis and Ambanis," alleged the State Congress chief.

"Our main demand is immediate procurement of entire paddy from the State without further delay. With huge stocks of unsold paddy, each passing day is proving to be a hell for the farmers. The tension and uncertainty has so far led to suicides of many farmers and we cannot sit idle watching the remaining suffer," he said.