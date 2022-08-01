TRS caught in a cleft stick over 'no trust motion' rule

Hyderabad: The rule of not allowing 'no confidence motion' against the chairman in the municipal bodies till four years is creating a headache for the ruling TRS party as the chairpersons are not keen to leave the post. At the same time. the party cannot take a decision because of the clause in the Municipal Act.

The TRS party had won over 100 municipalities in the State when elections were held two years back. At a few places, the party had to seek the support of other party candidates and also had to offer them the post of chairmen in the urban local body. According to leaders, the party came to an understanding that the candidates would be sharing the post for two and a half years in as many as nine municipalities. With the term of such municipal chairpersons coming to an end, as per the understanding, the other groups are now demanding resignations by the existing chairmen. However, the sitting chairmen are reluctant to resign, leaving the ruling party leaders in a spot of bother.

The party had appointed its leaders as chairman in Ranga Reddy, Vikarabad and Tandur. As per the understanding, Manjula Ramesh was given the post of chairperson. Now the rival group is pressing the her to resign. The corporators are not cooperating with her. However, Manjula Ramesh is not ready to resign.

Similarly, the post of Tandur chairperson was given to K Swapna. With her term (as per understanding) also ending, there is a demand, but she is not ready to resign. It is alleged that the chairperson was following the directions of MLC P Mahender Reddy, who is at loggerheads with the MLA.

The party also cannot take an immediate step because there is a clause in the Municipal Act that there cannot be a 'no-confidence motion' against the municipal chairman till four years. According to party sources, some corporators/councillors were looking to change party. The party leadership is in a fix as the Opposition parties, like the BJP and the Congress, were taking up 'Operation Akarsh' to attract leaders from the ruling party.