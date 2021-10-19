TRS causing unrest to win bypoll: Eatala Rajender

Karimnagar: TRS leaders are creating unrest among the people in Huzurabad assembly constituency to win the by-election, alleged the BJP candidate for the by-election, Eatala Rajender Addressing an election meeting at Yelbaka in Veenavanka mandal on Monday, he said CM KCR was stooping to cause divisions among the people with a view to defeating him.

He reminded that it was only after his resignation that the government distributed sheep to Golla Kurumas in Huzurabad, but not out of any love for them. The by-election was not a caste panchayat but an election between the people of Huzurabad and the arrogance of KCR, he added.

The former minister claimed that he had given the ticket to Peddapalli MLA and campaigned for his victory and now he was coming to Huzurabad to campaign against him. Peddapalli people were laughing at the MLA's acts.

He said the TRS leaders were campaigning that if people vote for BJP, no government schemes would be implemented in Huzurabad and said KCR was not running a Nizam Sarkar. The CM was mocking the constitution and the rights given by BR Ambedkar. The people of Huzurabad were preparing to take revenge against KCR for the injustice he did to me, Rajender said.

The TRS would vanish after the 2023 assembly elections, the BJP candidate said. Dubbak MLA Raghunandan Rao, former MP Vivek Venkata Swamy and others were present.