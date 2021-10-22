TRS changed the face of Telangana

Karimnagar: MLC Vani Devi on Thursday described Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao as the man who went to the brink of death for achieving separate Telangana and changed the face of the State in seven and a half years of his rule.

Speaking at a press conference at the TRS office in Huzurabad on Thursday, she lauded the measures like free power supply to agriculture and construction of irrigation projects by the TRS government in the State.

She said that other States people were praising Telangana after their visit. Kaleshwaram project was helping many districts to get plenty of water for crops and reservoirs and added that the ponds and check dams were overflowing all year round.

Devi said that the government needs to be stable for development and to make progress in all fields. The reforms introduced by PV Narasimha Rao were ideal for the country today and such an atmosphere was seen in Telangana now.

Vani Devi called on the voters of Huzurabad to cast their votes wisely and elect TRS candidate G Srinivas Yadav, an Osmania student and an activist.

The meeting was attended by Medak district farmers' association president Gorre Venkat Reddy and several TRS women representatives.